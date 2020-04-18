Govt ‘Taking From Peter To Pay Paul’

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest
By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The government is performing a high-wire juggling act with its finances by “robbing Peter to pay Paul” to meet critical liabilities as they become due, the deputy prime minister revealed yesterday.
K Peter Turnquest told Tribune Business that the Minnis administration is being forced to switch scarce resources around to meet key spending priorities and commitments as a result of COVID-19 having reduced revenue flows to a trickle.
Acknowledging that it was “an uncomfortable position to be in”, Mr Turnquest said the government is also deferring obligations where it can as it seeks to ride out the remainder of the 2019-2020 fiscal year ahead of the May budget. Read more >>