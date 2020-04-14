Pages
Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Global food supply chain at risk due to pandemic
The food industry is struggling to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Restrictions on transportation links that move food around the globe are at risk. CNN's John Defterios reports.
Anthony Derek Catalano
4:39 AM
Coronavirus
Food Supply
News
News Videos
