GBPA provides isolation facility

By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
Thanks to the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA), the Grand Bahama COVID-19 Task Force team has taken up residence in the new home, at the Cancer Association Atlantic Avenue West facility, with two confirmed virus patients in their care.
When the government was unable to secure a suitable building, the GBPA rose to the occasion. Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister (Sen. J. Kwasi Thompson), said the government was grateful to the G BPA for the gesture.
Dr. Frank Bartlett, who heads the team told The Freeport News that as of Friday, April 3, there are four patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 on island, two of which were detained in hospital.
However, health officials were awaiting test results from a patient with unrelated COVID-19 health issues that was transferred to New Providence. That case was later confirmed, bringing GB's total to five.