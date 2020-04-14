From St Croix to The Bahamas, 14 Fabulous Caribbean Views

The Glass Window, Eleuthera, Bahamas One of the best views in the Caribbean is hard to capture on camera all at once, at least from ground level. Standing on the narrow Glass Window Bridge on Eleuthera, you’ll see the dark and violent waves of the Atlantic crashing into the island from one side and the calm, Caribbean-blue waters of the Bight of Eleuthera on the other.
The natural beauty of the Caribbean can’t be denied, and every visit to the islands is suffused with timeless moments that linger in the mind’s eye — a stroll through a lush tropical garden that dazzles with colorful flowers perhaps, or a vision of swaying palms lining a pristine beach lapped by gentle waves.
Still, there are some sights that stand out as 'I can't believe this is even real' clarity, both in the moment and looking back fondly on your island experiences. Here are some of our more cherished Caribbean memories, captured in a single view. Sit back, close your eyes and imagine yourself right there.