Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed


The Ministry of Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

The patients are a 54-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman, and a 65-year-old woman,  the ministry said in a statement today.

All of the patients live on New Providence.

There have been 33 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas.

Five people, who tested positive for COVID-19, have died so far.

The ministry said 339 people are quarantined in The Bahamas.  (source)
