Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Four new cases of COVID-19 confirmed
The Ministry of Health has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.
The patients are a 54-year-old woman, a 50-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman, and a 65-year-old woman, the ministry said in a statement today.
All of the patients live on New Providence.
There have been 33 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas.
Five people, who tested positive for COVID-19, have died so far.
The ministry said 339 people are quarantined in The Bahamas. (source)