Thursday, April 16, 2020
Four family members infected after a bishop dies of coronavirus in Virginia
By Faith Karimi and Rebekah Riess, CNN
(CNN) - Four relatives of a Virginia bishop have tested positive for coronavirus days after he died from the same infection.
Bishop Gerald Glenn of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Chesterfield tested positive for coronavirus after holding services last month.
"I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus," he told worshipers during the sermon on March 22, saying that he was not afraid of death.
His church announced his death Sunday.
His daughter, Mar-Gerie Crawley, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night that they've not been able to mourn the family patriarch because they've been busy caring for sick relatives. She's one of four family members who've tested positive for coronavirus, including her husband, her mother and her sister.