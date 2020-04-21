Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Four additional confirmed COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are four (4) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to sixty-four (64). There have been seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, fifty-five (55) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and one (1) confirmed case on the island of Bimini.
The newly confirmed cases are as follows:
Case #61 is a fifty-six (56) year old male of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is in isolation at home.
Case #62 is a sixty-six (66) year old male of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is hospitalized.
Case #63 is a fifty-two (52) year old male of New Providence with no history of travel. This case is also hospitalized; and
Case #64 is a fifty-one (51) year old male of New Providence with no history of travel. This case too is hospitalized. Investigations of these new cases are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.
The general public is advised that two hundred and forty-seven persons (247) recently completed the recommended fourteen (14) days of quarantine, and have been released. Currently, the quarantine numbers tally to six hundred and fifty-one (651). The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. (source)