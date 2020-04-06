Forbes: Potentially 60% of the population will be exposed

Dr. Nikkiah Forbes
By Rayne Morgan
Potentially 60 percent of people in The Bahamas will be exposed to COVID-19, according to Director of the National HIV/AIDS & Infectious Diseases Programme at the Ministry of Health Dr. Nikkiah Forbes.
She noted, however, that the government cannot risk letting people be exposed to the virus to build up an immunity against it because the chances are too high that many people could die as a result.
"We know that with this infection, potentially 60 percent of the population will be exposed," said Forbes while appearing as a guest on the talk show "Patio Politics" with Howard Grant, which aired yesterday.