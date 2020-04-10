For Churches, Easter Is the “Super Bowl of Sundays.” This One Will Be Rough.

Children clear an area of Easter eggs at Falmouth Congregational Church in Falmouth, Maine, on April 15, 2017. Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images
By Ruth Graham
The Rev. Traci Blackmon doesn't usually preach a sermon on Easter Sunday. Easter services at her Christ the King United Church of Christ in Florissant, Missouri, usually consist of a full reading of one of the Bible's accounts of Jesus' resurrection, interspersed with psalms, music, and something for the children in the congregation—no sermon, because "if the text doesn't preach itself on Easter, what are we doing?" But this is no ordinary Easter. "People need hope," she said, and a direct response to a bewildering historical moment. One of Blackmon's church members has died of COVID-19, and two were in intensive care when we spoke on Tuesday. So Blackmon will be preaching this Sunday for the first time in years. "I need to remind my people that resurrection means we will rise again," she said.