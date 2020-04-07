Food stores extend hours

Dr. Hubert Minnis
By Kyle Walkine
Hours for grocery shopping have been extended to 10pm through Thursday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced today.
The announcement was made as Bahamians lined up outside grocery stores, many of whom waited for hours in anticipation of a full lockdown, which takes effect tomorrow at 9pm.
On Thursday, a two-shift system allows members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) the Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) and healthcare professionals to shop between 6 a.m. and noon.
The 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. shift will be open to all those who work in essential services, including fire services, immigration, Water and Sewerage, prison and customs officers, NIB and social workers, among others.
Individuals must wear masks in order to be granted entry at food stores.