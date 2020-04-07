Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Flu Pandemic Sees Bahamas Bootleggers Making Money From Whiskey Cure for Deadly Influenza 1920
In March 2020, as the coronavirus, or Covid-19, began to negatively affect the fortunes of the Bahamas, it is interesting to consider that almost exactly 100 years before, in early 1920, the world was entering the third year of an unprecedented global flu pandemic. For the Bahamas, however, misfortune became good fortune. As the pandemic moved from 1918 into 1920, this unfortunate flu period for many, became the beginning of a time in Bahamian history, when great fortunes were made.
Chance, circumstance and twenty thousand bottles of whiskey, put the Bahamas, in a surprisingly advantageous position during a global flu pandemic.