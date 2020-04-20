FloridaMorons trends after people flock to reopened Florida beaches

People were seen walking on Jacksonville Beach, Fla., on April 18, one day after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reopened beaches in the area. (Jon McGowan via Storyful)
Aerial snapshots of people flocking to a reopened beach in Jacksonville, Fla., made waves on the Internet on Saturday.
Local news aired photos and videos of Florida’s shoreline dotted with people, closer than six feet apart, spurring #FloridaMorons to trend on Twitter after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) gave the go-ahead for local beachfront governments to decide whether to reopen their beaches during a news briefing Friday.
Duval and St. Johns counties have reopened their beaches, while Miami-Dade County officials said they are considering following suit.
On the same day that Florida reported 58 deaths from the novel coronavirus — its highest daily toll since the pandemic began — DeSantis told reporters that it's essential that Floridians get exercise outdoors.