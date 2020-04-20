Florida: endangered sea turtles thriving thanks to Covid-19 restrictions

Researchers are seeing an increase in nests as restrictions keep humans and harmful waste off beaches
A leatherback turtle in Florida. Photograph: Mark Conlin/Getty Images
With the summer nesting season barely two weeks old, staff from the Loggerhead MarineLife Center in Juno Beach have already found and marked 76 nests of the world’s largest species of sea turtle on the nine and half mile stretch they monitor, a “significant” increase from the same stage last year.
The elevated numbers are raising hopes of a bumper nesting season for leatherbacks, and also vulnerable loggerhead turtles that begin to arrive to lay eggs before the end of May. Read more >>