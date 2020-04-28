Fix and sanitize public standpipes in Centreville, says MP

Water Pump (Keval Williams/EWN)
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Centreville MP Reece Chipman yesterday called on the Ministry of Works to address concerns in his constituency regarding the use of more than 15 public water pumps in the community.
The call came as the government moved to extend the state of emergency and emergency regulations – including orders implementing a 24-hour-curfew and weekend lockdowns – until May 30, in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
During his contribution to the debate on the matter, Chipman noted that his constituency has “taken the lead in community healthcare and community health education” and has implemented several programs to reach people, speak to them and address their needs.
He said he also petitioned the Ministry of Works to “fix and ensure adequate water and sanitation as it relates to our more than 15 water and street pumps”. Read more >>