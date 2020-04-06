Monday, April 6, 2020
Fishermen unhappy with govt orders as Holy Week begins
By Chester Robards
The world entered Christendom’s Holy Week yesterday, a week typically anchored by a ritualistic feast of fish and seafood – a windfall week for fishermen. But the new coronavirus (COVID-19) could change that this year, as curfews and social distancing will likely remain in place, and fishermen and Potter’s Cay Dock vendors await the government’s next move.
Dwayne Bastian, better known as “Tall Boy”, who is the president of the Bahamas Docks and Allied Venues Association and a stall owner on the dock, told Guardian Business yesterday that many of the vendors are hurting since the government put its emergency orders in place, shutting down their businesses.
Bastian said fishermen who sell their catches at Potter's Cay Dock are not happy with the government's orders, while food vendors are forced to remain closed and watch franchises like Wendy's and KFC remain in business.