Fishermen arrested, Bahamas Defence Force investigating

By Deandrea S. Hamilton
#Coral Harbour Base, 29 MAR. ‘20 (RBDF): Members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force brought 10 foreign fishermen into the Defence Force Base Sunday evening after their vessel was apprehended in the Ragged Island chain on Friday.
While on routine Patrol, HMBS CASCARILLA, under the command of Sub Lieutenant Owen Sands boarded a Bahamian registered vessel off Water Cay, in the vicinity of a ragged Island Chain. Aboard were 7 Dominican nationals, 1 Cuban, 1 Honduran and a Bahamian National. The situation is being investigated by relevant authorities at this time.
The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to patrolling our borders and protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas. (source)