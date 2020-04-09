First Coast couple locked down in their boat home in the Bahamas

A First Coast couple describes challenges of navigating - literally and figuratively - the COVID-19 crisis on their boat home while locked down in the Bahamas.
By Jeff Valin
ELEUTHERA SUR, The Bahamas — There are much less enviable places to be locked down than the Bahamas, but being that far from home carries anxieties. Just ask Joe Weathers and Lynne Muller.
“They’ve just froze the country,” Weathers told First Coast News Wednesday afternoon. “There’s no anything. No one can leave their house, their yard. No stores are open.”
The couple is accustomed to solitude – living on a 42-foot sailboat even while home and working on the First Coast, Weathers and Muller said the social distancing mandated by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been among their greater challenges lately. Read more >>