Firetruck, ambulance prepare to ship to Bahamas at Port of Palm Beach

In September, Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands, killing hundreds and destroying towns in their entirety. Seven months later, people in the State of Florida are still considering how to help, even in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic. (WPEC)
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A fire rescue truck and an ambulance now sit at Heavy Lift Services at the Port of Palm Beach. It's part of a donation approved last month by the Palm Beach County Commission.
In September, Hurricane Dorian made landfall on the Abaco Islands, killing hundreds and destroying towns in their entirety. Seven months later, people in the State of Florida are still considering how to help, even in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"All the equipment trucks, bunker gear got wet and things got destroyed," said Stephen Leighton, found of 25 United, a non-profit volunteer group from the Treasure Coast. "Something as simple as an auto accident, they did not have the ability to respond to those life safety measures." Read more >>