Fearing the Invisible. The long history behind the 5G COVID-19 conspiracy theory.

A Verizon store advertising 5G on Sunday. 5G is not the cause of the pandemic. Cindy Ord/Getty Images
By Jordan Frith
That’s the thesis statement of a YouTube video with the innocuous title “Dr. Thomas Cowan, M.D. Discusses the Coronavirus.” The 10-minute video features a man lecturing in front of a whiteboard. It looks like any other low-budget conference video, but that thesis—that pandemics are linked to the “electrification” of the Earth—got certain people’s attention. The video, which was posted March 18, has now been watched more than 660,000 times and has inspired a rather curious, rather dangerous conspiracy theory: New 5G mobile networks are causing the spread of COVID-19. Read more >>