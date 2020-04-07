Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Family Island communities exempted from shopping schedule
During a virtual meeting with Family Island administrators on Monday afternoon, April 6th, 2020, Prime Minister the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis exempted island communities from the food shopping schedule that went into effect on April 6th.
Family Island store owners may manage shoppers based on strict physical distancing protocols already in place under the Emergency Powers Order 2020.
All Family Island food stores will also be allowed to operate until 7pm on Thursday to accommodate the delivery of food and supplies via mailboat and other shipping services. Read more >>