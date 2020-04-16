Facing Down the Pandemic in an Unequal World

Nicolette Bethel
The Ugly
I began this meditation with a consideration of where we are with regard to the Bahamas’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are some good things. The elements that the government can control it is working on. Our response has been both proactive and nimble—it’s informed by data, it’s very open to suggestions from the public. It’s designed by experts. It changes with the changing times.
But there are too many elements beyond our control that will have an impact both on how we fare and how we survive long-term.
The first is the very structure of the government itself. It’s over-centralized and fundamentally colonial. Too much power is concentrated in too few places, and not enough authority is shared. Nassau is the be-all and end-all of all decisions, but the majority of Nassauvians have visited Miami more often than they have set foot on any other island. Without true devolution of power to local authorities, we’re stuck. We’re stuck with big-country problems and small-island imaginations. Read more >>