Saturday, April 25, 2020
Facebook launches ‘Messenger Rooms’ as a Zoom and Group FaceTime alternative
By Michael Potuck
Facebook is out today with a new product to connect multiple people via video chat and compete with popular offerings like Zoom, Group FaceTime, Skype, Houseparty, and more.
Detailed by TechCrunch, Facebook announced a number of messaging updates today with the biggest news being the ability to start a group video chat with Messengers Rooms feature.
Launching today on mobile and desktop, you can start a video chat Room that friends can discover via a new section above the News Feed or notifications Facebook will automatically send to your closest pals. You can also just invite specific friends, or share a link anyone can use to join your Room.
For now, the feature is quite limited compared to Zoom and even Group FaceTime. However, that will expand over time and true to its vision of merging messaging, Rooms will arrive for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Portal in the future.