Wednesday, April 8, 2020
‘Extra vigilance needed now more than ever, even when at home’, Offers 8 tips to increase safety
By ZNS Bahamas
If there was a time when locking the bolt on the front door was all the sense of security you needed to get a good night’s sleep, that time may have passed. So says a security expert who offers additional tips to remain safe at home. Elston Bain, a 16-year veteran of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and founder of Tactical Security and Investigators, suggests eight ways to beef up personal safety during a lockdown and extreme conditions resulting from what he calls the “all-important fight to beat COVID-19.”
“There is no question that the policies implemented in the battle to beat coronavirus or COVID-19 are all-important and require everyone’s full support and compliance,” said Bain. “But the flip side of that is with so many businesses closed, thousands suddenly find themselves out of work, many of them out of money. There are people walking around with less than one dollar in their pockets. As hunger increases and the fear of not being able to feed a hungry child increases with it, there will be a spike in break-ins as a result of desperation.”
Bain offers the following tips: Read more >>