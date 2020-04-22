Experts: Isolated indigenous tribes risk extinction from coronavirus

With scant contact with the outside world and little immunity to disease, isolated indigenous tribes could be devastated by the coronavirus, experts say.
The home of the Dois Irmaos community in Acre state, Brazil.Marizilda Cruppe / Greenpeace
When John Hemming first arrived in 1971 in the Amazonian state of Rondônia in Brazil, at the lower end of the Tapajós River, it was just weeks after the local Suruí people had initiated their first contact with the outside world.
Hemming, the English explorer and co-author of a seminal 1973 account, "The Tribes of the Amazon Basin," says he found communities of hunters living in small clearings amid the rainforest.
"They wouldn't let people into their village to see their women," he recalled.
But the guardians were unable to prevent the arrival of outside illnesses.
"Every single tribe in Brazil, sooner or later, has been hit by a disease they are not able to withstand," says Hemming, whose most recent book, "People of the Rainforest," charts the earlier exploration of the similarly remote Xingu territory by the Villas Boas brothers from São Paulo in the 1940s.
Soon after that expedition encountered previously uncontacted peoples, an influenza outbreak wiped out roughly a fifth of the area's 1,500 indigenous people, before measles devastated them two or three years later.
Experts and advocates for remote aboriginal communities not just in Brazil, but also elsewhere around the world, say they fear that geographic remoteness, an inability to socially isolate and poor access to health care might mean the COVID-19 pandemic could further imperil the existence of groups that survived earlier outbreaks.