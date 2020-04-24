Experts hoping for COVID-19 cases “peak” this week

Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis
Expanded testing in New Providence, GB, and numerous Family Islands.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials hope cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas will peak within a week, though this heavily depends on how well the public follows social distancing guidelines and other measures.
“A lot is going to depend on the cases and how the country performs in terms of the measures already put in place — social distancing, no large gatherings of more than 10 [people], hand washing and all the measures that you have been promoting in your media,” said Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant to the Office of the Prime Minister, during a broadcasted press conference on Thursday.
Asked when cases could peak based on data modeling, Dahl-Regis said: “Let us hope that it is this week. We are following it very closely, but I’m unable to say because each week, based on the findings, we have to look at the various models and see what fits the data.”
She continued: “If they are adhered to and if our case presentations warrant it, we would certainly revise our recommendations.”
Health experts have recommended no further relaxation of restrictions, though it remains to be seen whether complete lockdowns will be announced for the month of May.