Driver killed in attack on WHO vehicle carrying coronavirus samples in Myanmar

A selfie of Pyae Sone Win Maung, 28, driver for World Health Organization (WHO). The undated handout photo was provided by Pyae Sone Win Maung's family on April 21, 2020.
By Angela Dewan and Richard Roth, CNN
(CNN) - A World Health Organization vehicle carrying coronavirus test samples came under attack in Myanmar, leaving the driver dead and a government official seriously injured.
The WHO confirmed that Pyae Sone Win Maung died of his injuries after the Monday attack in the Minbya township in the north-western state of Rakhine. Reuters reported that the vehicle had come under gunfire.
"The World Health Organization is deeply saddened at the death of its personnel during a security incident in Rakhine district of Myanmar," the WHO said in a statement Tuesday.
Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the WHO's Southeast Asia director, condemned "all kinds of physical, verbal or psychological violence against health workforce."