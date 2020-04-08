Dreaded uptick worldwide of dead spiritual leaders

This undated photo provided by Sister Maria Mabel Spagnuolo shows her, left, with Sister Maria Ortensia Turati. On March 16, 2020, Turati, who was the former mother general of the Little Missionary Sisters of Charity in Tortona, Italy, died at age 88 as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (Courtesy Sister Maria Mabel Spagnuolo via AP)
By The Associated Press
The Louisiana pastor who preached courage from his deathbed. The nun who always insisted that her order “get down to brass tacks,” and help people. The rabbi who made sure his students did not lack clothes or books.
Even as parishioners, followers and the faithful seek solace and strength from religious leaders in a time of pandemic, the list of those who have died includes more and more clergymen and women.
As of April 6, Avvenire, the newspaper of the Italian bishops’ conference listed 96 priests among the dead. The dreaded daily uptick is reflected worldwide as spiritual leaders in the Middle East, Europe and the U.S. are among the casualties.
Here are a few of the religious leaders who have died, leaving gaping holes in the fabric of faith. Read more >>