Don’t Believe in Christian Privilege? These 15 Examples Will Leave No Doubt

A cross silhouetted by a sunset. Source: iStock
By Maisha Z. Johnson
What Is Christian Privilege?
Christian privilege is a set of advantages that benefit Christians, but not people who practice other religions or no religion at all.
It shows up in many places throughout the world, especially Western countries. While there are some places where Christians are persecuted for their faith, here in the United States, Christianity is treated as the norm.
That means that American Christians – even those who aren’t particularly religious – can openly express their faith, while people affiliated with other religions or no religion are othered and marginalized for practicing theirs. Read more >>