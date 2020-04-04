Domes Handed Over In Abaco

Before entering her new temporary housing dome, Abaco resident Natalie Hepburn McCardy stands in front of a row of new domes erected for 32 families in Spring City, Abaco. (Disaster Reconstruction Authority)
The Bahamas Disaster Reconstruction Authority handed over the domes in Spring City to eight families.
The authority identified 32 families in Spring City who met the criteria for temporary housing.
The domes for the other 24 families are ready - but those families are currently off island.
"We are very happy that the residents of Spring City were able to receive keys to their domes today," said Katherine Forbes-Smith, managing director of the authority.