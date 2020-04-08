Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Doctors just uncovered another unusual coronavirus symptom
By Chris Smith
Fever, fatigue, a dry cough, and shortness of breath. These are among the most common COVID-19 symptoms, but they’re not enough to confirm an infection from the novel coronavirus. You’d have to get tested to be certain, but only if you qualify and there are enough tests to go around in your area. This diabolical microorganism is able to cause other issues as well that might warn physicians that something is amiss. Neurologists have discovered that some of the confused patients they just saw didn’t just have a stroke. Cardiologists who rushed people suspected of having a heart attack to the catheterization lab found no blockage. And many doctors noticed that COVID-19 patients were experiencing a sudden loss of smell and taste. You can now add dermatological symptoms to all these unusual COVID-19 signs, thanks to the French National Union of Dermatologists-Venereologists (SNDV) organization.
Cutaneous manifestations including pseudo-frostbite, hives, and persistent redness have been associated with COVID-19, Le Figaro reports. The sudden appearance of redness can be painful, and the dermatologists noticed lesions resulting from temporary urticaria.
The SNDV organized a WhatsApp discussion group of more than 400 professionals who work either in the private sector or for the public healthcare system in France. They highlighted skin lesions that may or may not be associated with other typical COVID-19 signs, like respiratory issues. Read more >>