Doctors Hospital records 55 percent drop in business

Doctors Hospital
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Despite the demand for COVID-19 related services, Doctors Hospital has seen a 55 percent decline in business activity amid pandemic its chief financial officer revealed yesterday.
Dennis Deveaux told the Rotary Club of Old Fort yesterday that the BISX-listed health care provider was down from a daily patient average of 45 to just 20 as of this week.
He noted this was primarily due to the suspension of elective procedures. Still, Deveaux noted that due to the company’s strong balance sheet, it has been able to fully guarantee 40 hours of pay per week for every full-time associate, regardless of hospital activity. The hospital employs over 530 people with a payroll exceeding $3 million per month, he said.
Deveaux, a former KPMG executive addressed Doctors Hospital’s COVID-19 response during a broader presentation on “COVID-19’s micro-economic impact”.
"Despite the fact that there is a demand for services related to COVID-19 we have seen our business over the last twenty days especially dramatically decline," he said.