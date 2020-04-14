Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Doctors’ Contact Concern
By FARRAH JOHNSON
fjohnson@tribunemedia.net
THE Bahamas Doctors Union has called on the Ministry of Health to create a clear strategy that highlights the role it wants doctors to play in the country’s COVID-19 response, warning that a failure to do so could result in a devastating economic and health fallout for the country.
In an April 11 letter sent to BDU members, obtained by The Tribune, BDU President Melisande Bassett said that the union has learned of doctors allegedly being “threatened with non-contract renewal” if they choose not to volunteer to be a part of the COVID-19 response.
Noting that doctors are at the “greatest risk” of contracting the disease, Dr Basset also wrote that she has submitted a list of medical professionals who are willing to offer their services under particular conditions. Read more >>