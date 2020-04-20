Disaster Management Group sends food, coronavirus tests to Bahamas

Food, tests, and supplies on the way.
The Bahamas recently put in an order for rapid coronavirus tests from DMG. The tests arrived on Saturday, but the nation got more than they asked for — the company donated an extra 10% to bolster the country’s response efforts.
"The people of The Bahamas have a special place in our hearts after having worked with them to respond, recover and rebuild after Hurricane Dorian," DMG CEO Tom Rubio said. "Now, as they continue to rebuild, the nation is faced with a new challenge in COVID-19. We're proud to continue to support The Bahamas in this new role, and we'll continue to do so in the months ahead."