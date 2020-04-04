Pages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Despite warnings, churchgoers explain why they're still going to services
By Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Gary Tuchman interviews several congregants of an Ohio church about their decision to attend service, despite coronavirus outbreaks.
Source: CNN
