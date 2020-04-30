‘Desperate’ Inmates Warn Anger is Rising

The Department of Correctional Services at Fox Hill.
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
INMATES at Bahamas Department of Correctional Services have claimed conditions at the facility are “desperate” as they fear not enough is being done to protect them from contracting COVID-19.
Apart from alleging expired and insufficient hand sanitizers were distributed to prisoners and that no supplies have been passed out to allow proper cleaning, they said BDCS is becoming increasingly dangerous as fights are breaking out over food because rations have been cut.
Describing it as a breeding ground for angry men, it was further claimed that rehabilitation classes for prisoners are lacking while prohibited contraband, such as drugs, are prevalent.