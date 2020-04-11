Saturday, April 11, 2020
Deltec Bank, Bahamas says Machine Learning Will Transform the Banking Sector
Machine Learning Uses Three Structures to Produce Improvements - Deltec Bank
Machine learning is a prerequisite feature of an intelligent system that supports the banking sector. Without it, there is no possibility of enabling data-driven predictions that can generate new business opportunities for individual institutions. The entire industry is already taking advantage of this technology so that it can improve products and customize services for all consumers.
Artificial intelligence is the technological investment used for the banking industry to have access to machine learning. It is the branch of AI that enables machines to begin learning how to perform or complete specific tasks by themselves. It is already in use through the inclusion of automatic reply predictions of email messages, virtual assistants that interact with customers who require help, and facial recognition systems that can prioritize individual data before the consumer approaches an individual at the institution for assistance. Read more >>