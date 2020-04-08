Dames: Don't Confront Police In These Difficult Times

Marvin Dames, Minister of National Security
He said the social distancing measures are not to harm, but to keep Bahamians safe from the deadly COVID-19 threat.
“At the end of the day, if we’re going to succeed here - and you hear it a lot from the Prime Minister during his press briefings - if we’re going to succeed, it’s going to require each and every Bahamian to understand their role,” he told reporters outside Cabinet yesterday.
“Yes, I would’ve seen one or two of those video clips as well but you know these are very tense times and the thing is you’re not to try and create a confrontation…This is not about having a confrontation with the police, this is about taking measures to keep yourself safe and to keep your families safe.”
His comments came after several videos surfaced on social media earlier this week, showing angry confrontations between officers and locals after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis ordered on Friday the weekend shutdown of all services in the country.