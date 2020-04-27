Cut-throat competition in tourism post-COVID-19, predicts development consultant

PhotoⒸDerek Catalano
Tourism will become a cut-throat industry in the Caribbean when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat passes, international development consultant Deodat Maharaj told members of the Rotary Club of South East Nassau on Wednesday, adding that The Bahamas might not see the same tourism numbers it did pre-COVID-19.
Maharaj, a Trinidad and Tobago native, said that in the past, Caribbean countries have not been proactive in planning for shocks such as the current global pandemic.
He explained that policymakers often have good intentions that do not go far enough.
"My fear is that five, ten, fifteen years from now, if we have another pandemic, if we have other shocks, we'll be in the same situation we are now…reacting and not being prepared to deal with it," Maharaj said.