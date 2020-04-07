Tuesday, April 7, 2020
CTO Signs Tourism Data Deal
The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has partnered with global market research firm Euromonitor International to give member countries, including The Bahamas, access to timely data and insights that can help shape their tourism strategies as the industry recovers from the impact of Covid-19.
The data, provided by Euromonitor International through its Passport database, helps countries track trends, identify and target new markets, and strengthen their presence in existing source markets. It includes traveller profiles, socio-economic data and expenditure numbers. Read more >>