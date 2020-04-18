Saturday, April 18, 2020
COVID-19 crisis has exposed societal gaps
By Natario McKenzie
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the country’s societal gaps according to Civil Society Bahamas president Dr Anthony Hamilton, who noted that a wide stakeholder collaboration and unity behind a national plan is needed to navigate the country’s future.
Hamilton said: “During Dorian we had some serious challenges and now with COVID-19 things are similar, it’s just different dynamics. All the gaps in society that we have are now being revealed. I think it is a grand opportunity to get things realigned properly to face any kind of disaster we face as a nation.”
He continued: "When you look back at the NGO bill, the very things we were speaking about Dorian came and exposed them. What we have right now with COVID is the same thing. The lessons that we should have learned from Dorian I don't think we have and we are repeating some things."