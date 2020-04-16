COVID-19 cases climb to 53

Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Duane Sands
Four women — ages 33 to 48 — are the latest patients to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in The Bahamas, according to the Ministry of Health.
The ministry said two of the women — a 38-year-old and a 33-year-old — were hospitalized.
The other two women, who are 38 and 48, were in home isolation.
All of the women live on New Providence and none of them has a recent history of travel,according to the ministry.
As of yesterday, there were 53 cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas; 44 of those cases were confirmed on New Providence.
Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said six healthcare providers have tested positive.