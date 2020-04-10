Friday, April 10, 2020

Corrections commiss. satisfied with COVID-19 protocols to safeguard inmates and officers

Corrections Commissioner Charles Murphy

No infections reported at the Fox Hill Road facility.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services Charles Murphy said today he is satisfied the prison can appropriately handle an exposure of COVID-19, noting all reasonable preventative measures have been taken to protect staff and inmates amid the pandemic.

He was responding to questions from Eyewitness News concerning health risks at the facility on Fox Hill Road, which houses between 1,600 and 1,700 inmates in close quarters.

“So far, we have an area that we have set aside if there is a case,” said Murphy, when asked about COVID-19 protocols.

“We will isolate that individual until we get the necessary transportation to move them from the prison to the facility that will necessarily be [treating them].

He continued: “I am satisfied that we have the facility to isolate until such time; yes, I am.”  Read more >>
