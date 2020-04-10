Corrections commiss. satisfied with COVID-19 protocols to safeguard inmates and officers

Corrections Commissioner Charles Murphy
No infections reported at the Fox Hill Road facility.
He was responding to questions from Eyewitness News concerning health risks at the facility on Fox Hill Road, which houses between 1,600 and 1,700 inmates in close quarters.
“So far, we have an area that we have set aside if there is a case,” said Murphy, when asked about COVID-19 protocols.
“We will isolate that individual until we get the necessary transportation to move them from the prison to the facility that will necessarily be [treating them].
He continued: “I am satisfied that we have the facility to isolate until such time; yes, I am.” Read more >>