Coronavirus updates: WHO warns people must be ready for 'new way of living'

"We need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future."
By Morgan Winsor
A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 170,000 people worldwide.
Nearly 2.5 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.
Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 787,000 diagnosed cases and at least 42,364 deaths. The number of cases in New York state alone is higher than in any single country outside the U.S.