Coronavirus unlikely to significantly diminish with warm weather, National Academies of Sciences panel finds

A panel convened by the National Academies of Sciences reported to the White House on Tuesday that the novel coronavirus is unlikely to wane with the arrival of summer, though there are many uncertainties remaining.
These findings are in line with previous studies offering hypotheses regarding how the virus may behave in warmer and more humid conditions and is an attempt to help distill the evidence for and against reduced virus transmissibility during warm weather.
The report, known as a "rapid expert consultation," is addressed to Kelvin Droegemeier, the head of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy and acting director of the National Science Foundation.