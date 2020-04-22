Coronavirus Threatens Press Freedom Around the World, Report Says

The United States, which ranked 45th out of 180 countries and territories, and Brazil were becoming models of hostility toward the news media, according to the World Press Freedom Index.
Protesters in downtown Orlando, Fla., last week.Credit...John Raoux/Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic may threaten press freedom and worsen the crises that reporters around the world are facing, according to this year’s World Press Freedom Index, which evaluates the landscape for journalists in 180 countries and territories.
The report, published on Tuesday by the media watchdog group Reporters Without Borders, said the United States and Brazil were becoming models of hostility toward the news media. It also singled out China, Iran and Iraq for censoring coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
The pandemic has already redefined norms. New laws that some governments have passed with the ostensible goal of slowing the spread of the virus — ones that broaden state surveillance, for instance — have raised concerns about long-term negative effects on the news media and freedom of expression.