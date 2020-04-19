Coronavirus: Stars take part in One World: Together At Home concert

Highlights of the Together At Home concert
Some of the biggest names in music have joined forces to celebrate healthcare workers in a globally televised concert.
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish were among more than 100 artists who performed songs from their living rooms, due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The Rolling Stones even managed to play together from four separate locations.
The eight-hour show also featured real-life stories from those on the front line of the fight against Covid-19.
Lady Gaga, who curated the line-up, called the event "a love letter to the world".