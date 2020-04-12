Coronavirus ravages storied New Orleans Mardi Gras group

In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, a member of the Krewe of Zulu adjusts his hat as their parade rolls on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, Zulu and its members have paid a heavy price. Several of the group's members have died from coronavirus-related complications, said Zulu President Elroy A. James. Multiple other members have tested positive. (Gerald Herbert/AP)
By Rebecca Santana
In a city ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Zulu krewe, one of the groups that sponsor Mardi Gras parades and balls, have paid a heavy price. Four of the fraternal organization’s members have died from coronavirus-related complications, said Zulu President Elroy A. James. Two others have also died since the pandemic began, though it’s not known if their deaths were caused by the virus, he said.
An additional 20 have tested positive. Some are self-quarantining at home, some were hospitalized and released, while others are still hospitalized, James said. Read more >>