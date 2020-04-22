Coronavirus lockdown protest: What's behind the US demonstrations?

Across the country, groups of Americans are taking to the streets in protest of lockdown orders aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.
Those taking to the streets say that the stringent measures restricting movement and businesses are unnecessarily hurting citizens.
Protesters say the stay-at-home measures imposed by state governments to control the spread of Covid-19 are an overreaction.
Some have also come bearing firearms as gun rights groups have been among the organisers, citing infringements on civil liberties.
Some also say keeping these restrictions in place too long will cause long-term damage to local economies. Read more >>