Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system 'break down' as cases surge

Emergency rooms have been unable to treat some patients with serious health conditions due to the extra burden caused by the virus, officials say.
One ambulance carrying a patient with coronavirus symptoms was turned away by 80 hospitals before he could be seen.
Japan, which initially appeared to have the virus under control, passed 10,000 confirmed cases on Saturday.
More than 200 people have now died with Covid-19 and the capital Tokyo remains the worst-affected area.