Coronavirus hits global drug trade, experts say

The coronavirus pandemic is reportedly crippling the illegal drug trade, as borders shut down and supply chains linking Mexico to China are severed.
Law enforcement officials and trafficking experts told The Associated Press that the lockdowns have turned cities into ghost towns and are disrupting everything from production to transport to sales.
“(Drug traffickers) are facing a supply problem and a demand problem,” said Alejandro Hope, a security analyst and former official with CISEN, the Mexican intelligence agency. “Once you get them to the market, who are you going to sell to?”
Virtually every illicit drug has been impacted, with supply chain disruptions at both the wholesale and retail level. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has even reported a decrease in money laundering and online drug sales on the dark web.